The Ross Foundation is calling for volunteers to help restore A&I Variety Meats & Produce 8939 E. 38th St. STE 20 on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 10 am to 2 pm.

“A & I Variety Meats and Produce, a black-owned grocery store located off of 38th and Post Road, was vandalized and damaged a few weeks ago. I have put together a Community Action Day for February 9th from 10AM to 2PM, where I’m asking my Indianapolis community to come together to help paint, clean up, build signs, fix up any damages and vandalism, and help fundraise for Rober Hearst (the goal is $5000). The community will only respect and value the things they feel a part of. If they are apart of restoring this grocery store the people in the community will respect it more, take ownership and not allow anyone to damage it.” – Dee Ross, Founder of The Ross Foundation

A & I Variety Meats and Produce is in need of the following services and products:

Gondola Shelving

Flooring

Lighting

Refrigeration

HVAC Technician

Woodless and Stainless Steel Tables

POS System

Security Cameras

Security personnel

Indoor and Outdoor Signage

Security Gates for Windows and Doors

Paint of every color as well as Painters

Mulch, Plants, and Gardeners

Parking Lines

Repavement

Benches

Freezers

Racks

If you would like more information, contact Robert Hearst at 317-792-9643 or rhearst@aimeatsproduces.com

