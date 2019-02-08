Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Bow Wow And Girlfriends 911 Call Released !?

Leave a comment
Bow Wow Police Booking Photo

Source: Handout / Getty

Bow Wow, his girlfriend Leslie Holden and his mug shot have been all over the news/social media for a physical fight that they had last weekend. Just looking at the mug shots of the “Growing Up Hip Hop” stars, it looks like Bow Wow was the one who took the brunt of the fight although it has been reported that Leslie Holden has some broken ribs. Police arrested both parties.

TMZ retrieved the 911 call placed by Leslie Holden and according to the phone call police had already been to the couples home once. In the call that was made from Leslie Holden’s car, it sounds like others were present and allegedly when police came the first time, Holden wasn’t allowed out of her bedroom.

Also the building manager called 911 after another resident heard the yelling and some one say “Slap the f*** out of this bitch.”

Take a listen below

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Bow Wow And Girlfriends 911 Call Released !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close