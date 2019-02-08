TMZ rapper, Lil Baby has been arrested in Atlanta after being pulled over.According to
Video of the actual arrest hit social media and it depicts Lil Baby face down on the ground in handcuffs while fans pass by screaming. According to TMZ law enforcement arrested the rapper for failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving.
After being processed it is said that Lil Baby has been released. Hopefully, he will drive safer from here on out.
The Latest:
- Lil Baby Arrested in Atlanta
- Chris Brown, Offset Really Want To Fight Each Other [PHOTOS]
- Bow Wow And Girlfriends 911 Call Released !?
- Baby Left Alone On Train In While Father Steps Out To Smoke
- Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale Photoshoot With Harper’s BAZAAR—Is She Playfully Shading Nicki Minaj?
- Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Signs With WWE
- Social Media Reacts As Jay-Z Throws All His Resources Behind Freeing 21 Savage
- Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
- Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
- Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Upset With Her, Shaquille O’Neal Might Be The Reason Bow Wow & His Ex Fought & More [VIDEO]
Lil Baby Arrested in Atlanta was originally published on wiznation.com
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours