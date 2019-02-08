National
HomeNational

Gucci Attempts To Sell “Blackface” Sweater Then Apologizes “After” Getting Dragged!?

Leave a comment
Gucci Fashion House Against Racist

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

I really don’t know who thought this was a good idea, or who or why thought these were even cute or couture. But Gucci thought it was fashionable to design a turtle neck sweater that made the person wearing it look they were wearing black face. The fashionabley incorrect sweater on some many levels had the nerve to be priced at $890.00 that’s before taxes. WOW…SMH!!??

So after and only after the Italian high-end designer got dragged by social media, Gucci issued an apology.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This might be too much, too little, too late.

Take a look at the video below

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Gucci Attempts To Sell “Blackface” Sweater Then Apologizes “After” Getting Dragged!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close