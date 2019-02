Wiz Khalifa and his adorable son Bash are having a blast in their new Oreo commercial, and we’re here for this Black Boy Joy, especially during Black History Month!

It’s also very noticeable that this video was not forced and the chemistry is 100 percent authentic… and Bash is just the cutest!

Now I want some Oreos… lol #YouMyGirlDaniD

