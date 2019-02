Last year, Brandy threw a little shade at Monica after performing hit song, The Boy is Mine, at The Essence Festival changing the lyrics to “the song is mine…” Chile!

But, it looks like Brandy has moved on by posting a picture of the two in honor of Black History Month!

Hopefully the good energy lasts because The Boy is Mine is a classic and both women are talented legends in the game!

