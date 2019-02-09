Entertainment
A Disney Channel Character Comes Out as Gay For the First Time On One of Its Programs

Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' - Season Two

Source: Mitch Haaseth / Getty

The Disney Channel show Andi Mack is now in its third season.

In Friday’s episode, the character Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, comes out to one of his best friends.

When Cyrus’ grandmother dies he invites his friends to attend her shiva.

Cyrus begins explaining all of the food that’s been brought before making his announcement.

“I’m gay,” Cyrus tells Jonah Beck, played by Asher Angel.

Jonah responds with a smile, “Yeah? OK, cool.”

This is the first time a character has spoken the words “I’m gay” on the Disney Channel.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Mitch Haaseth and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

