Ella Mai Talks ‘Trippin’ About Her First 2 Grammy Nominations

The young lady that has us all running around talking about being “Boo’d Up”, Ella Mai, has been nominated for 2 Grammy Nominations, Song Of The Year & Best R&B Song for “Boo’d Up”, at the 61st Grammy Award Show, televised at 8:00 pm on CBS tonight hosted by Alicia Key’s.

While attending Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, Ella Mai took a moment to talk about her excitement of such an honor and how and where she found out. Ella Mai say’s she really was Trippin. (see video below)

