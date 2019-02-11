What Was Cardi B Wearing At the Grammys

What in the world is what most people were thinking when they saw Cardi B hit the red carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. But to all of the fashion enthusiast around the world, we grasped our pearls and praised Cardi for stunting on everyone once again

How was Cardi stunting on the red carpet? Cardi wore vintage French designer Thierry Mugler’s 1995 – 1996 fall/winter couture collection. Mugler is a costume designer that has worked with the biggest stars over the years like Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Mugler designed the gown as a nod to Botticelli’s iconic Birth of Venus painting to resemble an open clam and Cardi B is the pearl inside. So for all of you that were wondering what Cardi was doing on the GRAMMYS red carpet… she was having couture fashion iconic moment.

Cardi also wore Mugler during her performance of Money on the GRAMMY stage. This look that reminded many of a nod to Josephine Baker came from Mugler’s 1995 20th anniversary collection. All of Cardi’s looks were styled by her go to stylist Kollin Carter. He has been responsible for many of her head turning looks.

Black Hollywood Hits the Red Carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards 20 photos Launch gallery Black Hollywood Hits the Red Carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards 1. Toni Braxton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. H.E.R. AT 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Daniel Caesar at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN 4 of 20 5. Janelle Monáe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Fantasia Barrino at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Ella Mai at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Tierra Whack at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. George Clinton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Ashanti at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Andra Day at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Swae Lee and Miguel at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Cardi B and Offset at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Halle X Chloe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Chaka Khan at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Tracee Ellis Ross at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Eve at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:WENN 19 of 20 20. Alicia Keys 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:WENN 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Black Hollywood Hits the Red Carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Black Hollywood Hits the Red Carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

The Latest:

What Was Cardi B Wearing At the Grammys was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com