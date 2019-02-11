Devon Golder Talks Wyclef Jean + His Desire To Work With Babyface [VIDEO]

For 2019, McDonalds and Hot 96.3 have come together to celebrate Black History Month and this year is all about highlighting those who continue to represent a positive and consistent change in music.

Before the end of the year, this artist Devon Golder made news when he released his new single called “I Talk To God” featuring his friend and Grammy Award winning musical mentor, Wyclef Jean.

Raised in Indianapolis, Golder found early success co-writing and producing tracks for artist like Shakira, Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper, Mary J. Blige, including one of his proudest records, “Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill),” by Wyclef Jean, Akon, Lil Wayne and Nia. Since then he continues to write and produce but he is also focused on his career as a solo R&B artist.

On this week’s episode of McDonald’s Black History Month podcast, he sat down in the backstage studio with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift to talk about his journey and reveal his plans for his upcoming album.

Hit the play button above, to see Devon Golder’s chat with B-Swift on McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast!

Also On Hot 96.3: