Nicki Minaj Throws Down the Gauntlet Against BET, Won’t Perform at Awards

Nicki Minaj has finally come up for air after Sunday’s Grammy Awards, taking to Twitter to pull out of the BET Awards and subsequent BET Experience.

The reasoning–a tweet from the channel’s verified account that includes a link to an article about Cardi B’s Grammy win with the text “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.” The tweet has since disappeared from BET’s timeline but, it’s too little too late for Queen Barbie and her Barbie Army.

Nicki Minaj tweeted Monday that Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or awards show. Since Nicki seems to be the only one repping Young Money these days, her threat may not hold much weight on the way this year’s awards weekend will play out.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Absolutely. Get your refund ASAP https://t.co/Fj2JU6lHxR — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Meanwhile, BET is being dragged by their lace front. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rFn58hwXx — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Due to the backlash, BET issued a statement apologizing to the rapper. It reads in full:

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.

Unfortunately, the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation.

We are also conducting an internal audit to assure these types of posts are not published again. We have apologized to Nicki and her team. The post has been removed and we have taken additional appropriate action. We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her.

Finally, we apologize to all of her fans. This should have never happened.”

Let’s throw it back to when the TL was a place of harmony for Queens Nicki and Cardi…if only but for a brief moment.

