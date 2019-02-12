Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win Backlash

What should have been one of the happiest moments of Cardi B‘s career has instead turned into an annoyance, to the point where the Grammy-award winner shutdown her Instagram account.

She vented on Monday about the backlash she’s seen on the Internet after her big win and soon after, she deactivated her account. It’s not much of a stretch to believe that negative comments from the social media world despite her reposting of kudos from her industry peers could have played a role in her abrupt departure from the platform.

In a now-deleted video from her page, Cardi spoke about the negativity she’d seen surrounding her name and her historic win. “I’m seeing a lot of bullsh*t today and I saw a lot of sh*t last night and I’m sick of this sh*t. I worked hard for my motherf*cking album,” Cardi said, highlighting the fact she was pregnant during the recording of it and how people constantly told her that her career would stall out due to the pregnancy.

Cardi did thank J. Cole who had shouted her out for winning the gramophone as he opened up about his own perception of the Grammy itself.

“[I] don’t never wanna be propped up by tearing somebody else down,” Cole tweeted. “Seeing Cardi b win a Grammy make me feel like I won. Same with jay rock and Anderson. I feel for Travis cuz he really deserved that acknowledgement as well, but his moment is way bigger than the awards could say.”

