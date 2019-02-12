Entertainment
Twitter Reacts To Keyshia Ka’oir Davis Cashing Out For Gucci Mane Birthday

Gucci Mane in Saint Louis

Source: Victoria Said It / Radio One – Saint Louis

After Keyshia Ka’oir Davis and Gucci Mane tied the knot October 17th, 2017; the two have been nothing but #RelationshipGoals. 

Even before, when she became the epitome of a “Ride Or Die” chick.

The two wine and dine one another in a plethora of gifts, openly showering one another in cars, jewelry, furs, and more.

Key’shia posted Gucci’s birthday gift. Gucci praising his wife, he says, “My wife just froze my pinky 35k”.

Twitter was gushing over the 35K ring , that appears better than most wedding rings.

One person decided to remind the people that, ” FLINT MICHIGAN STILL DOESN’T HAVE CLEAN WATER”. YIKES!

It was straight Wopfest in Saint Louis!

Twitter Reacts To Keyshia Ka’oir Davis Cashing Out For Gucci Mane Birthday was originally published on hiphopnc.com

