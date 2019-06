Just two short weeks after delivering the video for “In This World,” Talib Kweli & Hi-Tek are back with another new Reflection Eternal video featuring Bun B!

“Strangers” appears on the new Reflection Eternal album, Revolutions Per Minute, due out on April 20th!

