Do you find yourself on Tinder, always swiping right, but no match? It be that you probably have a few wrong things on your profile.

Here are a few tips to help:

Ladies and Gentlemen:

-Stop using your dogs as your main photo; especially if the dog is cuter than you.

-Include that you have kids. Everyone doesn’t want to deal with kids or a person with kids. Don’t be offended by the “I don’t like kids” type, it’s their preference and their loss.

–Be Honest. If you’re just on Tinder looking for “fun”, just be honest! Don’t say, “looking for love”. When you only want to have sex.

Ladies:

-Stop using Snapchat Filters, you don’t look like that in real life.

-If you change up your hair, show that variety. Don’t have this man thinking he’s meeting Rapunzel , but now you look like you two go to the same barber.

Gentlemen:

-Put your height, don’t lie! If you’re 5’2″ , there is someone that doesn’t mind.

-Have more than pictures with hats on, no one wants to be shocked that your hair line is way in the back, near your neck.

Always remember, swipe responsibly!

How To Make Your Tinder Profile Swipe Right Material was originally published on hiphopnc.com

