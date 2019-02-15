Alaina Renae Declares Herself A ‘Soul Singer’ + Names 3 Artists She Would Love To Meet

For 2019, McDonalds and Hot 96.3 have come together to celebrate Black History Month and this year is all about highlighting those who continue to represent a positive and consistent change in music.

From Gary, Indiana, Alaina Renae is no stranger to the musical scene. In 2016, she released her debut project called The Introduction, which was filled with amazing records that provided fans with a soulful sound that everyone can feel and lyrics that everyone could relate to. Renae then followed that up with another project called The Live Experience, which features some of her most amazing live performances.

On this week’s episode of McDonald’s Black History Month podcast, she sat down in the backstage studio with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift to talk about her journey to where she is now, her reason for calling herself a “soul singer” and new music that she is working on. She even revealed which three artists that she would love to meet and speak to.

Hit the play button above, to see Alaina Renae”s chat with B-Swift on McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast!

Also On Hot 96.3: