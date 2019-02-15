Seems like trouble keeps rearing its ugly head for 21 Savage! Just days after being released on bond from ICE on Superbowl Sunday, now 21 Savage is facing a felony warrant from a 2016 alleged theft from a club gig he was booked on.

According to TMZ Savage was booked on a club gig in Southern Georgia in 2016 where he took a deposit of $9,500. Upon showing up at the club Savage was to receive the balance of $7,500 from the promoter. For an unknown reason, Savage never took the stage but he took the cash for the club gig.

The promoter filed a police report and paperwork to get a felony warrant for theft by deception in October of 2016. After the warrant was issued it just sat there for more than 2 years and no legal action was taken until now. The promoter went to cops in October 2016, filed a police report and then filed paperwork to get a felony warrant for theft by deception. The warrant was issued but sat for more than 2 years.

The promoter claims that she was out of a whopping $17,000. If all this is true we assume this will not help his case of possibly getting banished from the United States.

21 Savage Facing Felony Warrant for 2016 Theft was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com