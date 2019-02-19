Entertainment
It Finally Happened: Khloe Kardashian Has Finally Left Tristan Thompson!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – TMZ Sports is reporting that reality star Khloe Kardashian has broken up with Tristan Thompson.

According to reports, the Cleveland Cavs forward flew into Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day to see Kardashian and spend time with their daughter, True.

By Saturday, he was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s close friend, Jordyn Woods, by witnesses who spoke to the gossip news source.

