Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Are Feuding Again

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Source: Mike Lawrie / Getty

At a concert in Australia on Wednesday, Eminem once again took aim at Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly.

It’s been five months since Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly traded diss tracks in a feud that USA Today described as “uniquely terrible.”

On Wednesday, Eminem made it clear he had no love lost with the Cleveland native.

As he wrapped up a concert in Brisbane, Australia, fans began to chant for Eminem to perform “Killshot” — his second of two songs aimed at Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). The “8 Mile” star, however, declined to do so, stating that he didn’t want to give Kelly any more attention.

“I would but I can’t give that [expletive] any more light,” Eminem — real name: Marshall Mathers — told the audience. He then asked the audience to make some noise for itself “and make nothing for MGK.”

You can view Eminem’s comments in the video below (Warning: Some language not appropriate).

Unsurprisingly, word of Eminem’s comments got back to Kelly, who took to Twitter to respond.

The beef between the two stems from comments Kelly made in 2012 that implied he had hooked up with Eminem’s daughter, Hailie.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Are Feuding Again was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

