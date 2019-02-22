R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

R. Kellyhas been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, court records show.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly’s first court date is listed as March 8.

Last week, a grand jury convened to investigate the alleged sex tape that was handed over to authorities. Since then, two women have testified for the grand jury, including one who provided physical evidence, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors will reportedly appear before a judge today seeking an arrest warrant for Kelly.

This is a developing story.

Also On Hot 96.3: