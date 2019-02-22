Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture

While Cardi B has been clear that she doesn’t want to overexpose her daughter to the media, she seems to be easing up a little.

On Thursday night the “Money” rapper posted a rare video of Kulture dancing to a song from her father Offset’s debut solo album “Father Of Four.”

“This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA # Fatherof4,” the recent Grammy winner wrote.

Just listen to her little giggle!

Her on-again, off-again, back-on-husband, Offset also shared some photos of their eight-month-old daughter, who along with her three siblings, was part of the cover art for the Migos rapper’s album.

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kulture’s face.

Last December, after Cardi announced she was divorcing Offset, she posted her first pic of her baby girl’s face:

So precious!!!

Prior to her post last winter, Cardi had been vocal about NOT wanting to full post pics of Kulture, mostly posting pics that hide the baby’s face.

“I’m scared of sharing her to the world,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “There are too many mean people out there.”

She even admitted that she and Offset turned down more than a million dollars to debut Kulture to the world for the sake of privacy.

“Me and my husband… We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” she told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden this October.

Adding, “I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I’m just not ready yet.”

Listen, Cardi, you share with us your baby pics when you are good and ready!

