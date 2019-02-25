Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

Leave a comment

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Sure we love seeing all of the gowns and the glamour on the red carpet during awards season.  But let’s be real, we love seeing all of the men looking like a snack.

From Michael B. Jordan to Jason Momoa we’ve listed the top 11 men that were looking like a snack on the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

11 photos Launch gallery

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

Continue reading The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

The Latest:

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close