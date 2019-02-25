Prosecutors To Receive Second R. Kelly Sex Tape

Attorney Michael Avenatti is prepping to turn over a second R.Kelly sex tape to Cook County prosecutors Monday.
According to TMZ, the 55-minute VHS video is much more shocking than the first sex tape that Avenatti procured in April 2018. The 45-minute long VHS recording was uncovered after multiple clients came to him alleging Kelly had sexually assaulted minors. He claims the video clearly shows Kelly engaging in multiple sex acts with a girl.
CNN also confirmed that tape’s existence, saying the girl calls the man “daddy” and also shows her urinating at his request. After that, he urinates on her. CNN says the girl is seen on tape referring to her body parts as “14 years old.”
Now, in regards to this second tape Avenatti is preparing to turn over to prosecutors, sources say R.Kelly is seen on camera having sex with the same 14-year-old girl seen in the aforementioned video. Sources tell TMZ, R. Kelly is seen choking the girl while having anal intercourse. There’s also a part where he takes some sort of lotion and “sprays” it all over her face. He apparently then chokes her, mounts her from behind and turns her face to the camera for a reaction shot.
Avenatti is also working to access a third tape which shows R.Kelly with a different girl who allegedly was between the ages of 13 and 16 years old at the time.
This is all comes as R.Kelly spent another night in jail after failing to post his $1 million bail.
