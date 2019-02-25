Jordyn Woods is taking a page out of Jamie Foxx’s playbook and is blaming the Tristan Thompson tryst on the alcohol.
Sources tell TMZ, Woods was wasted before the she went to the house party where she was seen snuggled up to the Cleveland Cavilers player.
She says she was actually blackout drunk and doesn’t remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there. She apparently started crying when she was told what she did.
Woods is reportedly begging bestie Kylie Jenner for forgiveness as well as Khloe, who has since kicked Tristan to the curb. Sources say Woods rarely drinks, but when she does, it ends badly.
Clearly.
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson's Latest Thotiana
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson's Latest Thotiana
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
The Latest:
- Cardi B Is Coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse This Summer!
- Prosecutors To Receive Second R. Kelly Sex Tape
- Report: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol
- Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over Oscar Speech
- All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards
- The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
- Tyga Gets Into Fight at Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party, Grabs For Gun
- R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post Bail, Lawyer Says
- Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers Were Paid To Train Him For A Music Video, Not ‘Attack’
- Eye on the Community February 24, 2019
Report: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol was originally published on 92q.com