Jussie Smollett: I Have an Untreated Drug Problem

Jussie Smollett told Chicago police he has an untreated drug problem. That, despite answering “no” to whether he had any mental or alcohol problems in court documents.

According to Page Six, the actor revealed his problem after turning himself in last week on charges of filing a false police report.

Prosecutors said Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, one of the brothers who helped Smollett allegedly stage the Jan. 29 hate attack, served as Smollett’s drug dealer, selling him Molly several times since the spring of 2018.

The presence of a drug issue could be used as a “mitigating factor” when it comes to sentencing.

