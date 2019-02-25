Jussie Smollett told Chicago police he has an untreated drug problem. That, despite answering “no” to whether he had any mental or alcohol problems in court documents.
According to Page Six, the actor revealed his problem after turning himself in last week on charges of filing a false police report.
Prosecutors said Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, one of the brothers who helped Smollett allegedly stage the Jan. 29 hate attack, served as Smollett’s drug dealer, selling him Molly several times since the spring of 2018.
The presence of a drug issue could be used as a “mitigating factor” when it comes to sentencing.
The Latest:
- Cardi B Is Coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse This Summer!
- Prosecutors To Receive Second R. Kelly Sex Tape
- Report: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol
- Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over Oscar Speech
- All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards
- The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
- Tyga Gets Into Fight at Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party, Grabs For Gun
- R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post Bail, Lawyer Says
- Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers Were Paid To Train Him For A Music Video, Not ‘Attack’
- Eye on the Community February 24, 2019
Jussie Smollett: I Have an Untreated Drug Problem was originally published on magicbaltimore.com