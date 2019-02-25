On Jan 27th, a video went viral of inmates in a Brooklyn, NY jail desperately banging on the walls to get the attention that they were freezing to death.

1600 inmates have been without power or heat for over a week in freezing 2-degree weather. Residents and activists such as Yandy Smith, Tameka Mallory and rapper Myssone staged a protest outside of the jail.

After 3 days of relentless protesting Yandy Smith was pepper sprayed by police authorities. Yandy Smith sat down with us to explain what happened.

Being Pepper Sprayed By NYC Police Changed Yandy Smith’s Life [VIDEO] was originally published on Hotspotatl.com

Also On Hot 96.3: