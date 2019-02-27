Solange Shows Skills On The Pole

I know for a FACT Solange has captured all of our attention with this one.

As Solo gears up for a new project, she shared a few visuals. (That probably has your mind wandering)

Solange has always been a vibe. She went from ‘A Seat At The Table’ to HELLO! I am the table! I’m not mad at it. I’m looking forward to this new album.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

