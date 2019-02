DMX got out of jail and hit the ground running.

First he announced he’s going on tour.

In celebration of his 20th anniversary of his debut album.

It also looks like he’s found another avenue to secure the bag. Joining forces with Dr. Phil’s BIGGEST success, Bhad Bhabie?

Yes.

Lets keep it G though… Unpopular opinion: her music isn’t bad.

Also On Hot 96.3: