Let The Cancelled Shows Begin

Already, it looks like Nicki Minaj has cancelled a show from her upcoming tour.

“Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel her show in Slovakia Friday due to technical difficulties.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at Bratislava’s Ondrej Nepela Arena on the second stop of her “Nicki WRLD Tour,” but the venue couldn’t handle the technical aspects of her stage. According to TMZ, the transformers shut down and the arena suffered several outages as a result.

But despite the tech issues, Nicki still made an effort to spend time with her Barbz. She appeared on stage to explain to the audience what went wrong and spent several hours walking around the arena greeting fans.” – Rap Up

Being that her Tour with Future was cancelled, this doesn’t come to a surprise.

Also On Hot 96.3: