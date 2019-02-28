Entertainment
Robin Thicke Welcomes Baby #3 [PHOTOS]

Congratulations are definitely in order as it has been reported by singer Robin Thicke himself, he is now a father of 3!!

We haven’t heard any baby making music from singer Robin Thicke lately on the radio but evidently his fiance’,  April Love Geary, has as she and the blue eyed king of soul have welcomed a baby girl via the GRAM.  April Love teased the pre-arrival of her and Robin’s 2nd child together via her SNAP chat.

To pay tribute to Robin Thicke’s late father, actor Allan Thicke who was best known for his role on the long running hit series ‘Growing Pains’, the couple named their baby girl Lola Alain Thicke.

Although this is the happy couples 2nd child together, this is Robin’s 3rd.  His first child was born to his High School sweet heart and ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.

BTW…April Love Geary looks an awful lot like Paula Patton…#IJS

Take a look at baby girl Lola Alain and her proud poppa Robin Thicke in the announcement below.

Robin Thicke Welcomes Baby #3 [PHOTOS] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

