Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album

Solange x Calvin Klein

Source: 2017 Willy Vanderperre / Courtesy of Calvin Klein

A day after she revealed that she was taking her talents back to Black Planet (what’s up to everybody that had a comment book known as a G-Spot), Solange took to social media on Wednesday night to tease new music from her upcoming album.

shout out devin the duuuude

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

Whatever Solange is planning, her Black Planet page has a few festival dates and not much else except what makes out to be a poem, dedicated to Stay-flo starched down jeans, zydeco and referring to everything as “ho”. A Third Ward that seems so far away yet so close at the same damn time. Whatever Solo is planning, it’s jamming like MF’er!

