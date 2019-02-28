A day after she revealed that she was taking her talents back to Black Planet (what’s up to everybody that had a comment book known as a G-Spot), Solange took to social media on Wednesday night to tease new music from her upcoming album.

Whatever Solange is planning, her Black Planet page has a few festival dates and not much else except what makes out to be a poem, dedicated to Stay-flo starched down jeans, zydeco and referring to everything as “ho”. A Third Ward that seems so far away yet so close at the same damn time. Whatever Solo is planning, it’s jamming like MF’er!

Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

