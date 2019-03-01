Jordyn Woods Comes Clean

There have been SO many rumors about what actually went down between Kylie Jenner’s (ex) bestie Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian’s Basketball baby daddy.

Jordyn is ready to clear the air (and hopefully this clears her name)

By joining some family friends, Jada and Willow, on their highly acclaimed show “Red Table Talk”

TMZ Reports:

“Jordyn Woods could find herself in some legal hot water if she spills too much Kardashian tea on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s show … because we’ve learned she signed a contract with the famous fam promising to muzzle herself.”

What harm can be done if Jordyn speaks her truth and no one else’s?

Will you be tuned in today?

