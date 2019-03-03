‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33

This is so sad.
Singer Janice Freeman has passed away at the age of 33. Freeman, who competed on season 13 of NBC’s The Voice in 2017 was on Miley Cyrus‘ team and reached the top 11 on the singing competition.
Freeman passed away due to combined complications of lupus and bronchial infection.
Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter, her mother, brothers, sisters and countless others. Her cousin, Johanna confirmed her death on Instagram.
“On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn’t breath properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband,” her rep said. “He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST.”
Janice Freeman beat cervical cancer and lived with both lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome. She also survived meningococcal meningitis as a teen as well as kidney failure.
“She struggled every single day,” her husband said in a statement. “She was constantly in pain—literally, for years—but was sure she would conquer it all. She just kept on fighting.”
I want to give ALL praises to THE FATHER for this healing process! It has been a difficult, trying, discouraging, mentally draining, etc last 3 months I have had to deal with in a very long time! But God is FAITHFUL and HE is healing my body and I'm starting to see a little clearly again!… I'm so grateful and overwhelmed becuase HE loves me so in spite of me deserving it or not…. I want to leave this message with you all… God loves you so much and He'll never walk away from you (you can walk away from Him). Thank you all so much for your continued prayers they have been keeping me! Remember you're awesome, amazing, there's only one you in this world….. ( You finish it!!!! ) I love you all
She discussed her health issues and competing on The Voice in a 2018 interview with RealHealth.
“I just wanted to be able to capitalize off this platform, walk away from this, live comfortably and do the things that I’ve been wanting to do since I was little, namely share my music and have it be successful in all the ways that matter,” she said about the show. “I want to be able to inspire people because my heart’s desire is for people to have hope.”
