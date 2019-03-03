Entertainment
T.I. And Family Give His Sister Precious An Amazing Repass [PHOTOS]

One of the hardest things in life is to lose a loved on to death. The other hardest thing to do is to grant that loved ones wishes, by celebrating them in the fashion they would have wanted, a party, with everyones heads held high with the pride they had for them opposed to sadness.

Rapper, T.I., lost his sister, Precious Harris, after she fought a great fight following a car accident in Atlanta.

Precious Harris was her little, big brother, T.I. biggest fan and a well respected woman in the entertainment industry. Precious was so proud of her brother as well as his family which was her pride and joy. So what better way for them to say goodbye to this beloved matriarch of the Harris family then to give her a repass fit for the Queen that she was. With many of the entertainment world and the future entertainment world paying homage to the woman they all loved, Precious Harris.

Take a look at a live performance by the multi talented King Harris as well as others that all came together to celebrate Precious Harris’s life in a big way below.

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t play about you when u were living sis & we didn’t play with u taking u out of here. U went up the strong way @preciousharris1913 u would of been like Whuuuutt!! I’m a superstar! Your home going just showed how special of an individual u are!! U woulda been proud. Your brother did an amazing speech about u, your son too! @kamayadaplug Stepped up & made sure u everything u was suppose to have. I sang for you.. all your @officialxscape girls did! @keke_wyatt tore the house downnnnn!! @tiffanybleu opening it up, sing Missing You.. the perfect song for your celebration!! Shine on sis!! & throw some of that shine down on me!! Till we meet again…R.I.H 🙏🏽👑❤️⭐️ s/o to @mshannahkang for putting this repass together so nicely over night!!😘 video cred: @freddyoart

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

T.I. And Family Give His Sister Precious An Amazing Repass [PHOTOS] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

