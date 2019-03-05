It’s seems like we have waited forever, but HBO has released their first proper look at the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.
The trailer opens with shots of Arya but before it’s all over we get serene shots of dragons over Winterfell, Jon Snow and Daenerys together, Cersei Lannister preparing her forces for some sort of battle, and of course, a very brief white walker battle tease.
The new season of Game of Thrones begins April 14th on HBO.
Hit the play button above to watch the official trailer!
The Latest:
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO]
- 5 Times Rappers Name-Checked Eva Mendes In Songs
- ‘Sister, Sister’ Star Marques Houston Is Engaged [PHOTOS]
- Reginae Carter Responds To Kodak Black After Saying , Lil Wayne Should’ve Died
- Black Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Receives Fake Bomb Threats At Daycare
- Is Issa Rae Engaged? See The Gorgeous Ring!
- ‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After Suffering A Stroke
- T.I. And Family Give His Sister Precious An Amazing Repass [PHOTOS]
- ‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33
- Eye on the Community March 3, 2019
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours