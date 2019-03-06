15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The Soundtrack To A Hood Love Story [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While we love to hear Tank, John Legend, Usher and others reach deep inside their souls to sing love songs to us, we can’t forget about those hip-hop artists that leave us with lyrics about love that are unforgettable.

When people heard Method Man say, “You’re all that I need, I’ll be there for you, If you keep it real with me, I’ll keep it real witchu,” to Mary J. Blige in “You’re All I Need” it was the passionate words from a hip-hop heart. In no particular order check out these hip-hop love songs and add it to your playlist!

1) LL Cool J “I Need Love”

2) Lost Boyz “Renee”

3) DMX “How’s It Goin’ Down”

4) Biggie “Me & My B$tch”

5) Biz Markie “Just A Friend”

6) Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige “All I Need”

7) Lil’ Kim ft. Lil Cease “Crush On You”

8) Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari “LOVE”

9) The Roots “Got Me”

10) Drake “Best I Ever Had”

11) Foxy Brown ft. BlackStreet “Gotta Get You Home”

12) A Tribe Called Quest “Bonita Applebum”

13) 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg “21 Questions”

14) Common “The Light”

15) J. Cole “Wet Dreamz”

