15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The Soundtrack To A Hood Love Story [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
While we love to hear Tank, John Legend, Usher and others reach deep inside their souls to sing love songs to us, we can’t forget about those hip-hop artists that leave us with lyrics about love that are unforgettable.
When people heard Method Man say, “You’re all that I need, I’ll be there for you, If you keep it real with me, I’ll keep it real witchu,” to Mary J. Blige in “You’re All I Need” it was the passionate words from a hip-hop heart. In no particular order check out these hip-hop love songs and add it to your playlist!
1) LL Cool J “I Need Love”
2) Lost Boyz “Renee”
3) DMX “How’s It Goin’ Down”
4) Biggie “Me & My B$tch”
5) Biz Markie “Just A Friend”
6) Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige “All I Need”
7) Lil’ Kim ft. Lil Cease “Crush On You”
8) Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari “LOVE”
9) The Roots “Got Me”
10) Drake “Best I Ever Had”
11) Foxy Brown ft. BlackStreet “Gotta Get You Home”
12) A Tribe Called Quest “Bonita Applebum”
13) 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg “21 Questions”
14) Common “The Light”
15) J. Cole “Wet Dreamz”
14 Of The Sweetest Hip Hop Love Songs
14 Of The Sweetest Hip Hop Love Songs
1. On The Run – Jay Z ft BeyonceSource: 1 of 13
2. Mahogany – Eric B and RakimSource: 2 of 13
3. Come Close – Common ft. MJBSource: 3 of 13
4. 21 Questions – 50 CentSource: 4 of 13
5. Best I Ever Had – DrakeSource: 5 of 13
6. Are You Still Down? – Jon BSource: 6 of 13
7. I Need A Girl – DiddySource: 7 of 13
8. Lotus Flower Bomb – WaleSource: 8 of 13
9. Dilemma – NellySource: 9 of 13
10. Around The Way Girl – LL Cool JSource: 10 of 13
11. Hey Lover – LL Cool JSource: 11 of 13
12. You’re All I Need – Method ManSource: 12 of 13
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe Kardashian Walking Her On A Leash
- Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Cast And A Disappointed Twitter Can’t Believe It [VIDEO]
- R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King: “I’m Fighting For My F**king Life!”
15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The Soundtrack To A Hood Love Story [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com