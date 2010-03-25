NEW VIDEO: Usher & Nicki Minaj’s “Little Freak”

Does this video of Usher & Nicki Minaj’s “Little Freak” make you love the song more or hate it?

We heard Ciara was on set (Is Ciara Usher’s Latest “Little Freak”?) and thought she’d be fulfilling the third role in the threesome Usher’s singing about:

“I’m about to have a menage with his lady / and some freaks at the bar / who like fu**in with a star”

But it turns out, she’s just making a cameo.

Either way, we admit, Usher’s still got a little bit of the swag (Usher: “I Put My Swagger Down, I Didn’t Throw It Away”)

Who’s feeling Nicki’s “Cruella De Vil” wig?

Skip to the 1:30 mark.