Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka are among the 20 new faces in Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection of dolls honoring inspiring women between the ages of 19 and 85. The collection is a part of a campaign celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary.
“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all blossom and shine. #YouCanBeAnything.”
According to PEOPLE, Barbie plans to donate $1 from any doll sold (up to $250,000) to the Dream Gap Project, “an initiative that raises awareness about the limiting factors girls face when trying to accomplish their dreams.”
All The Times Yara Shahidi's Hair Was Poppin' [PHOTOS]
Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com