R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are Trying To Scam R. Kelly, Deny Singing Aspirations [VIDEO]

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the two girlfriends of R. Kelly are finally speaking out.

“When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age,” Clary told Gayle King in an exclusive interview. “When I met him, he thought I was 18. My parents wanted me to take pictures with him, make sexual videos with him and they said, ‘If they ever had to blackmail him, they could use it against him!’

Savage agreed. “Our parents are out here to get money, both of our parents are trying to scam. Because they didn’t agree with what happened or music and … they’re just very upset.”

Savage and Clary’s parents deny ever asking R. Kelly for money even though Clary labeled her father as “manipulative”. Kelly told the CBS This Morning crew that he would not be in the room for Savage and Clary’s interview but later walked in and stood nearby. King says Kelly coughed loudly at one point during the interview when Savage and Clary were giving answers to King to let him know they were there. He asked if he should stop the interview but they never did.

“My dad and my mom told me that, ‘They’re going to put all my naked pictures on the Internet for the world to see’,” Clary said. “I’m going to ruin you, I’m going to ruin him if he doesn’t send $20,000 to this bank account by Monday. I’m going to ruin you and then want $10,000 in a bank account after.’ They’re trying to solicit me like I’m some f**king h*e!”

In another segment, after it was revealed that Savage’s family contacted her wanting for her to come home after two years of the two not speaking to one another, Kelly says that Savage’s mother pushed her daughter towards Kelly with the promise that he could help her singing career.

“She couldn’t sing at all,” Kelly told King. “I’m not with her because she can sing. It’s because she’s beautiful.”

In Surviving R. Kelly, the six-part Lifetime docuseries, Clary’s parents say it was Clary who pressed them and made little threats to push her to sing with Kelly. Clary in her interview with Gayle King says she never attempted suicide over singing but according to medical records, Clary attempted suicide over an argument with a then-boyfriend and music calmed her down.

R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are Trying To Scam R. Kelly, Deny Singing Aspirations [VIDEO] was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com

Also On Hot 96.3: