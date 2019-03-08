Entertainment
Dallas Cowboys Player Smokes Some Weed While Announcing The End of His NFL Career

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended for the third time last week after violating the league’s drug policy, and now he’s announced that he’s ready to retire from the NFL. In a live stream on his Instagram account, Irving let his fans know about his decision. “Basically guys, I quit,” he explained.

“They wanna talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m outta there. I’m not doing this shit no more,” he continued. “You know it’s a lot of reasons why I’ve come to this decision, but y’all know how it is man it’s a lot of fucked up shit.” Later in the video, he pulls out a joint to let everyone know that the league’s drug policy had to do with his decision.

“We got this opioid thing going on,” he said. “I’m prescribed all that bullshit. I just think it’s bullshit that we got to deal with that policy. Everyone thinks it’s about smoking weed… It’s not about smoking weed. It’s much bigger than that. I don’t think I’m a bad guy for choosing this route, I’ll stand up for what I believe in. It is bullshit. I’ll Kaepernick myself before they Kaepernick my ass…. Plants over pills.”

 

