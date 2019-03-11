National
HomeNational

Man Arrested For The 70th Time

Leave a comment

(Atlanta Police Department)

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday evening for the 70th time when Atlanta police spotted him driving a stolen car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

23 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Continue reading Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Arrested For The 70th Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close