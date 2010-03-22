UPDATE: Monica Discusses Cheating Rumors & Breakup

Monica dished to the folks over at VIBE about her breakup with her longtime boyfriend and children’s father Rocko and why she used Twitter as her medium:

“I chose Twitter as a forum to say what I felt at that time because there was no other way for me to say it once,” Monica told VIBE. “Had I been on radio, had I been interviewed, it would’ve been over and over again. That was just a quick way to say, ‘I know what’s taking place on the Web sites. I want you to know that I’m okay.’ But it really is a private matter. You just lose the privacy once you become an artist. So I’m not upset about it in any way.”

It was a situation I didn’t ask to be in, so to speak. Once something is put up on a Web site and things about your personal life are spread all around, it’s unfortunate,” said Monica. “I don’t even know specifically who they spoke to, but I do know that I never felt so… I guess the word would be confused more than anything else. If you go to sleep and you wake up and you see something for the first time, it’s a little scary, you know. I’m too grown now to go investigating leads. The reality is that I have to play my position as their mom and do what it is that’s best for me.”

“When I met him, I was only 19 years old and the good definitely outweighed the bad over the years so we don’t have any hard feelings towards one another,” said Monica. “Anything that involves children is gonna be more emotional. I think that’s the area that makes it more difficult… My priority is to make sure that whatever is done is best for them. I’m secondary in the picture and so is their dad and we have a close bond for over a decade. So regardless of what takes place in the media, there’s still certain things that will happen amongst the four of us for the rest of our lives and that’s just never gonna change.”