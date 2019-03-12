WATCH: Solange Twerking at Home in ‘Binz’ Is the Pick-Me-Up You Needed

The weather was glorious yesterday, and according to the calendar, we have just eight more days until it’s officially spring. Still, the fact that it’s only Tuesday may have you dragging your feet a bit. Good thing Solange just dropped another video!

Not even a full week since blessing us with visuals for “Almeda”—the 9th track on her latest album, which features contributions from Pharrell, The-Dream, Playboi Carti, and John Carroll Kirby—Solo’s back to bless us with the twerk fest that is “Binz.” According to VIBE, the video, which features Solange throwing it back amid multiple wardrobe changes, was apparently shot from her own computer, presumably between recording sessions. We have nothing else to say about it other than the fact that we’re not mad at it one bit.

“Almeda” and “Binz” hit the interwebs shortly after the premiere of When I Get Home‘s accompanying short film, which was created as an ode to Houston.

yooo can’t tell y’all how much the luv on the project meansss this my shiiit

i feel goood 🌹wow thank yalllll ! the smile ! the joy! my heart!!!

i seeee y’all. the luv❤️ the text 🖤the smiles on the street

it feel gooood

🖤🌹🖤🌹🖤🌹🖤🌹❤️🌹🖤🌹 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 11, 2019

“The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” Solange’s reps said in a statement upon the project’s release. “The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.”

Solange has been coasting on a high since her A Seat at the Table followup debuted to the world, tweeting a series of messages of gratitude. “yooo can’t tell y’all how much the luv on the project meansss this my shiiit,” she tweeted on Monday. “wow thank yalllll ! the smile ! the joy! my heart!!! i seeee y’all.”

If you’re itching to see the new material performed live, you won’t have to wait long. Solange is slated to perform at a series of festivals this year, including Coachella, Primavera Sound Festival, and Lovebox.

Check out the one minute and 26 seconds of bliss that is “Binz” below:

