‘Empire’s’ Future Up in the Air, Thanks to Jussie Smollett!

The trials and tribulations of actor Jussie Smollett, under indictment for charges related to allegedly arranging a fake attack on himself, is tripping up season six of TV’s EmpireVariety is reporting.

Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon, on the show which also stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard could be killed off or the role could be recast, Variety reports sources are saying.

Promotional clips have included only fleeting glimpses of Jamal Lyon, Variety adds.

A source close to the show, however, told Variety that this sort of treatment is not unusual with promotional video since they focus on the show’s stars.

Cast and crew are anxious over the development’s involving Smollett, 36, because shows are typically renewed in January and Fox still has not renewed Empire for a sixth’s season, TMZ reported.

The show co-created by film industry giant Lee Daniels already has announced that Smollett will be cut from the final two episodes of the current season.

Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report in connection with an assault he alleges took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 in Chicago.

 

‘Empire’s’ Future Up in the Air, Thanks to Jussie Smollett! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

