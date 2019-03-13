Lupe Fiasco Says His Missing 16-Year-Old Sister Has Been Found

via MadameNoire.com:

Lupe Fiasco confirmed via social media last night (March 12) that his sister has been found.

Found her! Thanx for the prayers and support. 👍🏾 — “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 12, 2019

The Chicago-based rapper looked to his followers and supporters to aid him in the search of his missing little sister who , prior to last night, was last seen in Atlanta on Monday.

Fiasco reshared a missing poster on Tuesday describing his sister Keziah, initially shared by her mother.

“My daughter is missing she’s been gone since 2 p.m. Monday (yesterday) right after I left for work if you see her say something please…Otherwise pray with me for her safe return. She’s 16 170 lbs 5’9 ty her name is Keziah..I already did a missing persons report,” the poster reads. The post also includes four different photos of the young woman.

“This is my little sister. Missing since yesterday in West Atlanta If you have any info please contact the Atlanta Police Department ASAP!” Fiasco wrote in an accompanying caption.

According to TMZ who obtained the missing persons report, Keziah left her home on Monday at 2:30 p.m. When her mother returned home from work around 11:30 p.m. she told police that her daughter still had not returned. She said Keziah has never ran away before and observed no strange behavior over the last few days. But she is fearful because the family recently moved to the area and are unfamiliar with their surroundings.

Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings and a gray fanny pack and wore her hair in 2 afro puffs. The family is asking that if anyone has details on her whereabouts to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

