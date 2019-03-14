Entertainment
The New Trailer For “Avengers: Endgame” Is Officially Here [VIDEO]

Marvel just dropped our latest look at Avengers: Endgame and it’s making us wish it was April already!

The new trailer has the same theme as the previous but this trailer does include plenty of new footage that includes Hawkeye, Black Widow, Rocket, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Captain America. Plus if that’s not enough, at the end of the trailer we see the heroes in their new armor suits.

As part of the release of the new trailer, Marvel also shared the poster for the highly anticipated film, which is epic!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th, 2019.

