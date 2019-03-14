The members of B2K want you to know the “Millenium Tour isn’t going anywhere” following a video from Raz B saying he is dropping out of the trek.

Raz posted the since deleted video on Instagram claiming he didn’t feel safe before dropping another video saying he spoke to B2k lead singer Omarion, who persuaded him to continue with the reunion.

The group then appeared on video all together to address fans and assure that the tour will continue with all members.

TMZ caught up with Raz, who is adamant that he doesn’t feel safe but will persist on the tour.

B2K hits Rochester tonight so we’ll be looking forward to seeing their dynamic.

RELATED STORIES:

Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

B2K Announces Tour And Black Twitter Is On Fire With #B2kReunionLooks

B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour Is Still On was originally published on hellobeautiful.com