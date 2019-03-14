Dwight Howard Denies Allegations Made Against Him By Masin Elije

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard has denied the allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed by Masin Elije.
“I don’t know this person, never seen him,” Howard said to TMZ Sports. “Any allegation said about me is false.”
Howard is currently being sued by Elije, who claims in a lawsuit that Howard approached him in Nov. 2018 and asked him to sign an NDA “regarding their communications.”
This past November on Twitter, Elije accused Howard and his pastor, Calvin Simmons, of sexual harassment, threatening and manipulation.
Elije claims in his tweets that he was in a relationship with Howard, who Elije said was cheating on him with a transgender woman. Elije also said Howard allegedly threatened to “beat the s–t out of” him unless he signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Howard continues to deny these allegation and told TMZ that he plans to respond to the lawsuit with legal actions in hopes of ending this “money grab.”
