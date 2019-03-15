Entertainment
FOX Empire Ratings Are Down In Wake Of The Smollett Drama!?

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

In the wake of the Jussie Smollett drama that has been going on, FOX Empire premiered last night and to everyones surprise their ratings dipped 13%.

Ironically enough the spring premiere of Empire might have been overshadowed by Jussie Smollett appearing in court asking the judge to allow cameras in the court room then pleading NOT Guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Proving that some of you guys would rather focus on real life drama opposed to drama made for TV.

