Soulja Boy Arrested…Again

Soulja Boy is behind bars for violating his probation…again.

His latest arrest, stemming from last month after a woman claimed the rapper held her hostage in his garage. He denied doing anything. But, during a search of Soulja’s property, cops found ammunition, which he’s not allowed to have while on probation.

However, cops apparently waited to pounce of the rapper, arresting him during a meeting with his probation officer. Soulja Boy’s expected to face a judge later today.

Source: TMZ

